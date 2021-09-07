Overwatch: Origins Edition Update 3.17 Patch Notes

Update 3.17 has arrived for Overwatch: Origins Edition and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update that’s soon to come out will add several new features and fixes as well as the normal gameplay optimizations that come with the update rollouts. Coming off the heels of the massive 3.05 update, there are understandably a bunch of issues that need to be ironed out and so update 3.17 arrives to remedy those problems. Here’s everything new with the Overwatch: Origins Edition Update 3.17.