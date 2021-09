In Deathloop, the main goal is to get the game’s protagonist, Colt, out of the time loop he finds himself trapped in. The only way to accomplish this seems to be to kill the eight Visionaries that appear in the game’s setting. In order to do that, though, players need to survive against Julianna, who will often be controlled by another player via online multiplayer. Here is everything you need to know about how to play multiplayer in Deathloop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO