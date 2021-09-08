49ers news: The real reason San Francisco signed Josh Norman

The 49ers made a late addition to their 53-man roster, inking veteran cornerback Josh Norman to a one-year deal, and here’s the real reason why. The San Francisco 49ers definitely like their on-again, off-again veteran cornerback. And judging by past history, he’ll be back on the 53-man roster at least one more time this season. Perhaps multiple times, as it seems that’s just how his career trajectory has gone in recent years.