CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers news: The real reason San Francisco signed Josh Norman

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers made a late addition to their 53-man roster, inking veteran cornerback Josh Norman to a one-year deal, and here’s the real reason why. The San Francisco 49ers definitely like their on-again, off-again veteran cornerback. And judging by past history, he’ll be back on the 53-man roster at least one more time this season. Perhaps multiple times, as it seems that’s just how his career trajectory has gone in recent years.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontae Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Veteran#American Football#Niners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy