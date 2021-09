Whether you think it’s by his own fault or not, controversy tends to follow Elon Musk. As an envelope-pusher and innovator, regulations and limitations are more often adversaries to Musk than they are friends. Controversies over regulatory violations, self-driving tech, even his own Twitter account often plague the Musk PR campaign. But today, the billionaire is making the news on a much more wholesome note. Musk’s new puppy is catalyzing huge gains among cryptos like the jumpstart token Shiba Floki (CCC:FLOKI-USD). Is the FLOKI crypto’s success going to spur an interest once again in meme cryptos?

