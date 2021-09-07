CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

3-Bedroom Two-Story Coastal Craftsman with Balconies and Flex Room (Floor Plan)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a 3-bedroom two-story coastal craftsman. Here’s the floor plan:. A beautiful blend of brick and siding give this two-story coastal craftsman a striking curb appeal. Expansive outdoor spaces maximize the surrounding views while a courtyard entry garage creates a parking space for guests.

Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
Two-Story 5-Bedroom Mediterranean Home with Wet Bar and Bonus Room (Floor Plan)

=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a two-story 5-bedroom Mediterranean home. Here’s the floor plan:. This 5-bedroom Mediterranean home flaunts luxury detailing boasting its stucco exterior with white brick accents, hipped rooflines, dormer and shuttered windows, double columns, and an intricate balcony sitting on top of the arched portico.
#Craftsman#Laundry Room#Balconies#Floor Plans#Flex#Bedrooms#French#Georgian#House
brownstoner.com

Sunset Park Prewar Co-op With Two Bedrooms, Dining Room, Terrace Wants $599K

It’s not in the historic district, but this Sunset Park two-bedroom has a number of appealing and hard-to-find features, including a top-floor perch, original details, a dining room and a private terrace. It’s located on the fourth floor of 702 45th Street, part of a 40-unit complex constructed circa 1924. Known as Linden Heights, the three-building co-op is a few blocks from the neighborhood’s namesake park and also goes by the addresses 4501 7th Avenue and 706 and 712 45th Street.
Two-Story Transitional Style 3-Bedroom Home for a Narrow Lot with Open-Concept Living (Floor Plan)

=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a two-story transitional style 3-bedroom home. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story home offers a simple yet efficient floor plan designed for narrow lots. It has a transitional charm showcasing a horizontal lap siding, gable rooflines, modern windows, and a shed dormer sitting above the central entry portico.
dwell.com

A 1907 Hollywood Craftsman With a Cerulean-Blue Bedroom Asks $3.1M

Interior designer Oliver Furth left no stone unturned in the renovation of the La Brea Terrace home, applying a balance of bold and soothing colors throughout. This craftsman was built more than a century ago, but don’t let its old age fool you. While the residence maintains a wealth of charm from its original details—wood floors, skylights, windows, and a shingle facade—it exudes all the vibrant energy of a contemporary home, thanks to updates by local interior designer Oliver Furth.
addicted2decorating.com

Our New Sitting Room (Breakfast Room) — FINISHED!

I finally have pictures of the whole sitting room to share with you. This room used to be our breakfast room, and at some point in the future, it will be our breakfast room again, with a dining table, dining chairs, etc. But for now, and at Matt’s request, it is a sitting room with some comfy chairs where he can sit during the day and watch TV. If you’re new around here, and wondering why I temporarily transitioned our breakfast room into a sitting room, you can read all about that here.
designertrapped.com

Plans for Avery’s Room

We are finally making plans for our sweet girl's sophisticated and modern bedroom! Check out what we will be doing. Alright y'all, it's high time that we turn our attention to Avery's room now that we've been in our house for almost a year. Don't get me wrong, her room is perfectly fine, we just haven't done anything other than throw furniture in it. Now it's time to actually design it for her!
Rolling Stone

The Best Cocktail Carts to Upgrade Your Home Bar or Dining Room Decor

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. In college, many of my friends’ most earnest overtures toward home decor were rows of empty liquor bottles...
ArchDaily

Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

Renovation, House Interiors • Melbourne, Australia. Text description provided by the architects. Large, simple design gestures create a diversity of spatial experiences within this small-footprint home. At 110-square-metres, Canning Street showcases the beauty and benefits of small footprint living. It’s simple, lean, and tidy, with calm, relaxing, and light-filled spaces...
homestratosphere.com

Architects’ House by Open AD

Team: Zane Tetere – Sulce, Kristaps Sulcs, Dins Vecans. A home in Riga designed by architects for their own use. Located in a wooded neighbourhood. The architects meticulously planned the placement of the house on the plot of land to integrate the old birch trees in the landscape. Every window is placed to make the most of the surroundings and connect the interior with the nature outdoors.
thespruce.com

24 Small Dining Room Ideas with Big Style

Space is a state of mind, but it can be difficult to think big when you lack physical square footage. If you've given up on that tiny space you should call a dining room and resorted to TV dinners on the couch night after night, allow us to inspire a much-needed redesign. Ahead, 24 tiny places that prove you can turn even the smallest amount of unused space into a formal dining room. Because even a small studio apartment in the city deserves a designated area for candle-lit dinners and early-morning coffee breaks.
southernhospitalityblog.com

Limelights for Fall Dining Room Centerpiece

Adding natural elements to a room is the perfect way to start your fall decorating. Clipping limelight hydrangeas or other stems from nature provide just the right touch for fall color and texture. Are you getting ready for fall yet? We are having some wonderful early fall weather in Georgia...
farmforum.net

Vaulted, covered patio connects to great room in Tillamook design

Call it a Craftsman bungalow or a country cottage, the Tillamook is a treat for the eyes. Stone veneer wainscoting and column supports create a rustic ambiance. Additional Craftsman details include the tapered porch columns, stickwork gable accents and multipaned windows. A water feature is designed into the landscape wall...
charlottemagazine.com

Room We Love: A Dining Room-to-Home Office Conversion

Lynne Clark’s clients bought their Woodbridge colonial as a starter home when they were newlyweds. They hired Clark & Clark Interiors to add a half bath and soon struck up a friendship with the firm’s owner and principal designer. Over the next 15 years, the homeowners had two children and enlisted Clark to remodel nearly every room in the house, including a dining room they converted into a home office. “As this family evolved, their needs for the home evolved, too,” Clark says. “Once (the homeowner) began working from home, she wanted a bright, cheerful, functional office.”
