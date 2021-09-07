3-Bedroom Two-Story Coastal Craftsman with Balconies and Flex Room (Floor Plan)

I finally have pictures of the whole sitting room to share with you. This room used to be our breakfast room, and at some point in the future, it will be our breakfast room again, with a dining table, dining chairs, etc. But for now, and at Matt’s request, it is a sitting room with some comfy chairs where he can sit during the day and watch TV. If you’re new around here, and wondering why I temporarily transitioned our breakfast room into a sitting room, you can read all about that here.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO