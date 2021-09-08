CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it comes to rights, who decides?

 5 days ago

I have questions. We are in a time of drastic changes in so many aspects of our country, but nothing is more important than the idea of whether individual rights are more important than the rights of the whole. And who decides whose rights are the most important? Are my rights more important than my neighbor’s? Are my needs more important than the needs of the community? Do my religious beliefs supersede the beliefs or needs of others?

