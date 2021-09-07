CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, KY

Fred Kremer Robinson, Sr

journalenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Kremer Robinson, Sr., age 76, of Princeton, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY. He was a retired underground coal miner at Dotiki Mine in Webster County, KY and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Princeton. Fred was one of the special ones. If you knew him, you loved him. He prided himself as a hard worker to provide for his family during his younger years. His most cherished days were those spent with his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Hall Robinson, feeding squirrels in the backyard, maintaining his beloved yard, taking care of his pets and watching his grandchildren discover their love of cheerleading and sports. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, known for his humor and personable wit .... truly one of a kind. Heaven got a good one!

www.journalenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
City
Providence, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Princeton, KY
City
Webster, KY
Princeton, KY
Obituaries
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Harris
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy