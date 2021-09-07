Fred Kremer Robinson, Sr., age 76, of Princeton, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY. He was a retired underground coal miner at Dotiki Mine in Webster County, KY and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Princeton. Fred was one of the special ones. If you knew him, you loved him. He prided himself as a hard worker to provide for his family during his younger years. His most cherished days were those spent with his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Hall Robinson, feeding squirrels in the backyard, maintaining his beloved yard, taking care of his pets and watching his grandchildren discover their love of cheerleading and sports. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, known for his humor and personable wit .... truly one of a kind. Heaven got a good one!