SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 7, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed forward Keita Bates-Diop (KAY-tuh Bates DEE-ahp). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Bates-Diop, 6-8/230, spent last season on a two-way contract with the Silver and Black, averaging 2.6 points and...