CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Win your marathon survival kit, worth £427.50!

womensrunning.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re running a marathon this autumn, or have signed up to one in the spring, then we have the perfect competition for you. This brilliant bundle of goodies will ensure you’re race ready and raring to go – from the perfect kit to the ideal nutrition to nourish your body well before and after. — All you need to do is go to the link below and answer the simple question to be in with a chance of winning. And this is all you could win:

www.womensrunning.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Your annual off-season survival guide

After this issue, the Beach Paper will be but a fond memory. Of course we’ll be back in the spring, but the Rehoboth Foodie can’t help but fret over your off-season nourishment. How will you muddle through without your weekly helping of Steppin’ Up To The Plate?. As part of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Independent

Tackling your first half-marathon? Beyond a training plan, these are a few important tips to keep in mind

Fallen in love with jogging? There’s no rule that says you have to build up distances and enter events. But if you do fancy a challenge, a half-marathon is often a runner’s first ‘big race’.If you’ve smashed those 5ks and 10ks, taking the next leap to a half-marathon – 13.1 miles or 21.1km – can be quite a push! But runners of all shapes, sizes and speeds manage it, whether it’s for fundraising, fitness, personal goals or simply for the buzz. View this post on Instagram ...
SPORTS
NME

‘Can Androids Survive’ review: slow, but worth the time

Death surrounds you. Can Androids Survive puts you in the big stompy shoes of a battlefield courier. Your job is to search through the wreckage gathering intel and ammo to deliver and help the war effort. You are disposable, and not privy to the deeper details of the war. You’re expected to die. Over and over again.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Nutrition#Survival Kit#Race#Cep#Phd Life Wellness
realsport101.com

Best Gym Bag 2021: Top Picks For Carrying Your Fitness Kit

These gym bags will help comfortably carry your kit when traveling. There's a lot of factors to consider when searching for the best gym bag given the sheer number of variations out there. From backpacks to duffle bags, these kit-carrying items are a great way to transport all of your...
LIFESTYLE
womensrunning.com

Shake Up Your Run Walk Intervals With These 3 Workouts

For beginning runners, walk breaks during a run workout are expected—necessary, even. Many newbies work toward the day when they can brag they finished a whole run without stopping to walk. That’s the true measurement of fitness…right?. Maybe not. For some runners, the run/walk interval is more than just a...
WORKOUTS
T3.com

My marathon training will defo include workouts from Fiit's Marathon Prep collection

I don't know about you, but my marathon training mainly involves a lot of running for months before the race. Since I'm not planning on qualifying for the next Olympic Games, I always thought running loads would do the trick and help me crawl across the finish line. And although it did, having a look at the Fiit Marathon Prep collection made me realise there is a better way to prime my body for a 26.2 miles race.
WORKOUTS
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
97.9 KICK FM

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
LIFESTYLE
Only In North Carolina

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In North Carolina Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Love visiting the Bryson City area in North Carolina? You’re not alone! With so much to see and do in this part of the state, it’s no wonder there are so many places to spend the night so you can extend your trip well beyond that of a single day visit. The next time you’re […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In North Carolina Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Vindy.com

Help your mums survive winter’s blasts

As soon as September arrives, the mum craze begins. The chrysanthemum IS the highlight of the garden this time of year. Many gardeners are frustrated with mums because many are planted in autumn, but few tend to survive the winter conditions in our area. Why not? Well, many changes have happened in the cultivar selection of mums to get better colors and better plants. And many gardeners are planting mums later and later into the season.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
marketresearchtelecast.com

Surviving Mars: redeem your free copy on Steam for a limited time

Surviving Mars surprises the Steam community with a special promotion. For just 24 hours, you can redeem a free copy of the Paradox Interactive hit on the Valve platform. Once it is added to the library it will remain forever linked to your profile. You must hurry! You have until today, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. CEST, to get hold of him.
VIDEO GAMES
Only In Michigan

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Week-Long Cruise Through The Great Lakes In Michigan

When you imagine a cruise adventure, you likely picture a leisurely journey through the Caribbean or a European outing that explores some of history’s most fascinating destinations. While these cruises have their perks, we’re partial to the delights of the gorgeous Great Lakes – and many folks are unaware that cruise lines offer vacation packages on these brilliant bodies of water. When you’re looking for a cruise through the Great Lakes with plenty of stops in Michigan, check out this fun option.
MICHIGAN STATE
Houston Chronicle

Learn everything about your dog for $60 with this DNA Kit

Hello dog lovers! As we all know, our pets are a member of the family to us. They might even be better than some of our family members sometimes, since they can't talk or post on Facebook. Dogs really are the best listeners in the world, maybe except for when you tell them to drop your sneakers. Also, if you're a Californian, there's a pretty solid chance that your dog is adopted, or at the very least, not quite a purebred, which is awesome. However, sometimes not knowing your dog's health risks can cause a lot of issues later on down the line.
PET SERVICES
cincinnatimagazine.com

Where to Find Your Next Pair of Walking or Running Shoes

Find your next shoes at these three local shops before hiking, running, creek stomping, or doing anything else outdoors (your feet will be glad you did). The local franchisee opened its fourth area shop in the summer in the Fifty West complex near Mariemont, just steps from the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Join any number of running clubs, and expect tie-ins with Fifty West beer and food events and on-site bicycle shop. Multiple locations including 7667 Wooster Pke., Mariemont, (513) 272-0555, fleetfeet.com/s/cincy.
APPAREL
artofhealthyliving.com

Are Online Teeth Whitening Kits Bad For Your Teeth?

Brits haven’t always been known for their good teeth. Stereotypes have existed across media for years, portraying us as tea drinkers with crooked smiles. However, thanks to modern technology and ease of access, many of us have been able to achieve the perfect smile thanks to the dentist. Whilst we...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy