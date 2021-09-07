Win your marathon survival kit, worth £427.50!

Hello dog lovers! As we all know, our pets are a member of the family to us. They might even be better than some of our family members sometimes, since they can't talk or post on Facebook. Dogs really are the best listeners in the world, maybe except for when you tell them to drop your sneakers. Also, if you're a Californian, there's a pretty solid chance that your dog is adopted, or at the very least, not quite a purebred, which is awesome. However, sometimes not knowing your dog's health risks can cause a lot of issues later on down the line.

