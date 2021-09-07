CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield Police Searching for Suspects in Pair of Labor Day Robberies

By Tom Conklin
The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating an Unarmed Robbery and an Attempted Unarmed Robbery at a convenience store gas station in the city and at a popular local eatery. Both of the incidents occurred yesterday, Monday, September 6th, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. The first incident happened in the early morning hours, while the second incident took place in the late afternoon.

