Pittsfield Police Searching for Suspects in Pair of Labor Day Robberies

In recent months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous men that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. These individuals are on Massachusetts' Most Wanted list as police are in active pursuit of these terrors. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Obviously, you need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO