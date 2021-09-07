CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo, CA

AB 1542 Goes to Governor's Desk

 6 days ago

AB 1542, Yolo's Drug Additional Treatment Bill, would provide treatment to those involved in the criminal justice system who live with drug addiction. (Woodland, CA) – September 7, 2021 – On September 7, 2021, California Assembly member Kevin McCarty’s Yolo County bill passed through the Assembly floor 52-1 and will not go to Governor Gavin Newsom to sign On September 2, the Senate floor had voted 39-0 to pass the bill to the Assembly. Both Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly Member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry voted in favor of the bill.

