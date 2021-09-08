CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for Efficient Order Handoff Inspires OrderHQ™ Lockers

By HOTELS Editors
Hotels Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Order Pickup Solutions, Mason, Ohio, and Welbilt, New Port Richey, Florida, announced the launch of OrderHQ™, a smart locker series that integrates with existing point of sale and other back-of-house management systems to make it easier for restaurants to offer quick and convenient order pickup experiences. The OrderHQ Series automates the last inch of the digital journey. The entire pickup process lasts less than 10 seconds. The OrderHQ locker solution provides restaurant operators data insights to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiency for off-premises orders. The lockers come in floor and countertop models. Branding options are available. Employees…

