Betty M. (Haney) Pierick

DeForest, WI - Betty M. Pierick died September 14, 2020 at home, following a five-year struggle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She endured those diseases with strength, patience, good grace, acceptance and kindness towards all, the way she lived her 91 years. She will be remembered and missed by many. Betty was interred beside her husband, Rufus Pierick, at St. Olaf Catholic Church Cemetery in DeForest, and immediate family members had a small graveside service then, with the full funeral service delayed due to the pandemic. The Funeral Mass and memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the St. Olaf Parish Center Hall, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church at 11:00, a blessing at the graveside if weather permits, and a luncheon at noon in the Parish Center Hall. The full obituary published following her death may be viewed at: