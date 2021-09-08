Monument Fire Evacuation Information & Updates for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Hayfork – New Evacuation Order at 4:50 P.M. September 7, 2021 - Per the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services, all areas along Hyampom Road east of Drink Water Gulch to Cedar Gulch Road. From Cedar Gulch south to Tule Creek Road at Green Gate Road are now under an Evacuation Order. This includes all residences on Turkey Track Road, Doctor Lane, Digger Gulch, Shangri La Lane, Green Gate Road, and McAlexander Road.