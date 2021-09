Have you a tub enthusiast or bath hater on your hands? Many kids go through a love hate relationship with bath time, so the best way to keep interests at a peak is by making bath time fun. As parents, there’s only so much we can do, so... it’s time to call on bath toys.But what makes a good bath toy? Well, we believe they should be bright, comical and educational, but most of all they need to be engaging enough to see you through the cleaning session.Many also teach cause and effect depending on how the water is used,...

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO