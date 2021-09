Joesph “Joe” Whisennand, 17, passed away September 6, 2021, Elkhart, Kansas. Book signing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, 10 AM to 6 PM, Robson Funeral Home, Elkhart. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:30 AM, Morton County Civic Center, Elkhart, Kansas. Burial to follow at...