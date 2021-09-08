Eleanor Ann Slachtish, formerly Eleanor Vergoni, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Regional Hospital of Scranton, Pa. Eleanor was born in Scranton on July 8, 1931, to Blanche and Walter Vergoni. She attended West Scranton High School and after graduation worked full-time at various places until she settled with Prudential. She met and fell in love with Ted and never looked back. They were married more than 60 years before he passed in 2018. She truly never recovered from his death but continued to travel and enjoy life. For those who knew her, she was a strong, beautiful Italian woman who lived a full life. Her family was most important to her and being a wife, mother and grandmother was the role that she played. Her grandsons Andrew and Jack were the light of her life — they brought so much joy to her.