How Robert Rodriguez Helped Turn Billie Eilish Into a Cartoon Character

Native Angelenos possess a special kind of pride that transplants will never understand. It’s a way of looking at the world, at our surroundings and who we are, and recognizing that each of these perspectives influence the other because of where we came from. For most of us, being from L.A. isn’t just about our backgrounds or our childhoods, it’s about our identity. Billie Eilish (who grew up near Highland Park) is clearly part of this ardent group, and her new concert film, Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, highlights not only her new album, but her local-love-minded inspirations.