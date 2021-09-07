CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Washington football sweeps weekly GNAC awards

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Central Washington swept the weekly GNAC football awards following its 66-24 win at Eastern New Mexico, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore quarterback JJ Lemming won offensive honors, senior Donte Hamilton captured defensive recognition, and junior kicker Patrick Hegarty earned the special teams award. Conference rivals Western Oregon and Simon Fraser got outscored by a combined 110-3 in losses to Colorado Mines and Idaho, respectively.

