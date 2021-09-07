CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The singing......

By 2hhoop3 Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can take or leave. However, the Enter Sandman entrance is gold and to stick with the current Tom Petty theme I would be happy hearing "Running Down the Dream" blaring from the speakers after Hokie home wins.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sunlakessplash.com

Chordaires Are Feeling the Need to Sing

The Chordaires (an all-female Barbershop chorus) are looking for reasons to gather and sing! We are going through our costumes and remembering past shows—and having a blast. Whether the songs have been patriotic or past favorites, we have enjoyed the sounds of joy and felt the love of community. One of my favorites is “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” What a hoot to sing and be silly at the same time. Maybe you got a chance to see that and enjoyed it.
MUSIC
sportswar.com

It sings the songs of my people

New rice cooker arriving today...last one went 23 years. Good appliance -- HooInDE 09/03/2021 12:50PM. WTH-- you running an orphanage or something? 23 cups is a lot of rice! ** -- HooInDE 09/03/2021 4:12PM. Ah yup- might have a rice cookoff between the new and the dying one tonight **...
ELECTRONICS
sportswar.com

A whole stadium singing is awesome

Lane sung The lyrics to Mr. Brightside in the second half on Friday -- kingofcassell 09/07/2021 08:40AM. Tech should get the Killers to play it live- or at least (the other) -- VT One 09/07/2021 8:29PM. Living on a Prayer, also. Was afraid it was Sweet Caroline at first. LOL...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
jacksonvillereview.com

DANCIN Hosts TV Singing Star Katie Kadan

Unique shows to benefit local youth support organizations. Medford, Ore., September 3, 2021 — Following her four-chair-turn appearance on NBC’s popular singing competition “The Voice,” DANCIN Vineyards & Winery will present two performances by Chicago-based blues & soul singer/songwriter Katie Kadan on September 15 and 16 at 5:30 pm. In-person...
MEDFORD, OR
The Guardian

Singing the praises of classical music

It is good to see the Guardian praise the Proms, and especially British orchestras (Editorial, 26 August). If only it gave such recognition to real music for the rest of the year. For so many newspapers, the word “music” has become synonymous with pop, while the real thing has been tucked away under the heading “classical”, as if all those great works of art, from Monteverdi to Schoenberg, were the pastime of a minority cult. Is it too much to ask that real music once again take its place alongside art, literature and drama in the Guardian’s pages?
MUSIC
theclevelandamerican.com

This is the song they will sing at his funeral

After 30 days Admitted to hospital, Some people who know about Health From the singer Vicente Fernandez. Recently a video started to spread Social Websites The icon of the regional Mexican genre clearly states what song they want to sing when he dies. The video was filmed at a presentation...
MUSIC
Islands Sounder

Sing some Orcas choral karaoke this fall

Submitted by the Orcas Choral Society. Do you love to sing? Especially with other people? The Orcas Choral Society has a deal for you. We’ve been singing together on Orcas for more than 40 years, with concerts in December and spring. Last year, with the pandemic, we sang via Zoom. We’re not quite ready to gather 50-strong for indoor rehearsals, but we are ready to start rehearsing by remote learning. We’ll get sheet music in hand, rehearsal parts on computer and start learning our parts this month. Call it Orcas Choral Karaoke.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
987thebull.com

These Are The Song Lyrics The Bobby Bones Show Would Get Tattooed

During The Bobby Bones Show today, the show members were talking about song lyrics that have made an impact on them. So much so that they would be willing to get it tattooed on them if they were pressed to get a song lyric on their body. Bobby’s song lyric...
MUSIC
miltonfl.org

Let's Sing Karaoke

Come and join all the fun at Let's Sing Karaoke. You don't have to sing, but you can certainly enjoy the entertaining moments of our cast of performers. So come with a song in your heart and the yearnings for a great time.
MUSIC
Daily Local News

Dylan Zangwill follows dream to sing

EXTON — The song is still untitled. The one Dylan Zangwill began writing around January. He’s composed countless other songs since then. He’s just not done writing that one. “Not yet.”. Around the dawn of 2021, the Chesco teen learned he’d landed a spot to compete on America’s Got Talent...
EXTON, PA
ladowntownnews.com

Singing is a surprise to David Duchovny

Multihyphenate entertainer David Duchovny calls his latest single, “Nights are Harder These Days,” a “rocker.” He even sneaks in a few listens while driving. “I don’t want to be caught playing it in my own car, though, so I have the windows up,” he said with a smile. “It works in the car, and that’s important. It’s a rocker.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
US 103.1

Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan Tour Manager Mick Brigden Dead at 73

Mick Bridgen, a longtime tour manager who worked with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Humble Pie, Van Morrison and more, died on Sept. 5 at age 73 following an accident at his California home. He was best known for managing the career of guitarist Joe Satriani. According to Brigden's wife,...
MUSIC
Phys.org

Parrots sing a musical melody in unison

It is known among aviculturists that cockatiels imitate human music with their whistle-like vocal sounds. Yoshimasa Seki, a professor of Psychology Department of Aichi University, examined whether cockatiels are also able to sing in unison, or, line up their vocalizations with a musical melody so that they occur at the same time.
ANIMALS
the-reporter.net

Naiika Sings To Perform at WKC

The West Kortright Centre will present R&B/soul songstress Naiika Sings on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Food will be sold on-site starting at 5, giving attendees extra time to enjoy the bucolic …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MUSIC
pilot.com

Do you like to sing....come sing with us!

MCCS (Moore County Choral Society) invites you to their open enrollment (annual dues $60) on September 7, 2021, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines. If you enjoy singing, please join us as we prepare for our December 12th Holiday Concert. No audition required. High School and College students are free. Covid-19 Vaccination required. Masks are required at this time - watch for updates.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
hamlethub.com

Theater Barn Launches New Adult Singing Workshop

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is excited to partner with industry veteran Jaime Babbitt to launch an exciting new adult singing performance workshop this Fall, Sing! Sing! Sing!. Each student will select a song to be performed at the fall Piano Bar...n (currently scheduled for October 22 & 23). Classes consist of group warm-ups and working on each person’s song, with voice and performance technique feedback that will benefit all. The workshops, led by Ms. Babbitt, will take place Sundays, 4pm -6pm, starting September 12th. Space is very limited and those wishing to register should do so as soon as possible.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
thegazette.com

Brantley Gilbert singing a new song about life

Has Brantley Gilbert gone soft on “Fire and Brimstone,” his latest full-length album?. Has the man who helped popularize the so-called bro-country movement left behind the rough, rowdy and rocking sound that has been his signature?. On “Fire and Brimstone,” Gilbert is showing an emotional, sensitive — and dare we...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy