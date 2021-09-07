CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The standard sellout number of 65K+ was noted in the stats.

By RJHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have been thousands more since a lot more students attended the game than anticipated (or actually authorized) and filled up aisles and other available open spaces.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers

The number of times Marco Donjuan scored on the first Friday of this fall season. Donjuan scored four goals for the soccer tigers in a win against Waynesville, then trekked across the parking lot and booted through five extra points in the football win against Neosho.
LehighValleyLive.com

These football stat studs worked hard for big Labor Day weekend numbers

The Labor Day edition of the lehighvalleylive.com football statistical studs offers 35 hard-working standouts with top numbers. These selections are made based on statistics compiled by lehighvalleylive.com staff writers or submitted to the website by team statisticians. Remember, we can’t include what we don’t know about. If game results are not reported, deserving players may be omitted.
dailymemphian.com

Key stats and numbers to know for the Tigers’ season opener

Here is a look at some of the key stats and numbers to pay attention to heading into the game against Nicholls State. Frank Bonner originally is from Indiana but comes to Memphis by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent the past two years writing for the Tulsa World covering Oklahoma State University athletics. He credits his early writing experience to his days as a high school sports reporter for the Republic Newspaper in Columbus, Indiana, and various internships, including at the NCAA and USA Basketball. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University and his Master’s degree in Sports Journalism from IUPUI in Indianapolis.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech halftime stats

Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech have reached halftime and the visitors from Ruston, La., hold a 21-14 lead at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of a pair of Louisiana Tech turnovers. Mississippi State sophomore Jo'quavious Marks opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Will Rogers at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aisles
gowatertown.net

Jacks move to number two in latest Stats Perform FCS Poll

CHICAGO, I.L. (GoWatertown.net) — South Dakota State moved up a spot in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll. Nine different conferences were represented in the rankings, led by the Missouri Valley with six. The Jacks moved into the number two position with their 42-23 win at FCS Colorado...
COLLEGE SPORTS
klkntv.com

Husker Football continues its sellout streak against Buffalo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker’s Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed on Twitter that Saturdays game against Buffalo is a sellout. Trev Alberts thanked the generous donors and the Red Carpet Experience Program for making this game a sellout. Alberts added that Memorial Stadium will be a special scene to commemorate...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Numbers Check: Some Stats Behind Minnesota’s Loss in Cincy

Opening weekend clearly did not go the Vikings’ way as they fell 27-24 to Bengals. It was a rough performance all around with mishaps in every facet of the game. They were never able to establish any sort of presence in the running game, and that is a big takeaway from this loss, especially against a Bengals team that allowed over five yards per carry in 2020. Dalvin Cook finished the game with just 20 carries for 61 yards, averaging a mere three yards per carry. Here are the numbers behind what caused this performance.
NFL
sportswar.com

Much less of a tailgating culture here than anywhere in the South

It’s sort of sad, really. It won’t be bad for Virginia fans (unlike the Utah fans’ experience in Provo), but there probably won’t be much to see. I have a ticket to the game but am supposed to be trying a big case in Texas that week. If we settle or if it gets delayed, I’ll be around and would love to host Sabre folks whenever the schedule allows.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

The key for our D this week

Is to both shore up the edge on running plays and be able to get a pass rush without always bringing an additional 2 rushers (i.e. 3 lineman and one of the backers).
247Sports

Photos: Miami Hurricanes beat Appalachian State, 25-23

The Miami Hurricanes were able to claw past a scrappy Group of Five team, Appalachian State, on Saturday for a 25-23 win at Hard Rock Stadium. Quarterback D'Eriq King led the offense with 200 yards passing while rushing for 79 yards. Running back Cam'Ron Harris ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while Key'Shawn Smith led the receivers with four receptions for 70 yards. King was sacked twice in the game.
MIAMI, FL
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA-Illinois stats, notes and quotes

1st Qtr — 13:44 UVA – #0 J. Woods 32 yd pass from #5 B. Armstrong (#66 J. Duenkel kick), 4-75, 01:16. Virginia 7, Illinois 0. 1st Qtr — 10:04 UVA – #3 D. Wicks 28 yd pass from #5 B. Armstrong (#66 J. Duenkel kick), 4–80, 01:37. Virginia 14, Illinois 0.
SPORTS
247Sports

Stats and Notes: FSU leads JSU, 14-7, at the half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State leads Jacksonville State, 14-7, at the half from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU trailed 7-0 early in the second quarter and didn't take a lead until nine seconds remaining in the opening half. FSU took the lead when starting quarterback McKenzie Milton connected...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces sellout for October conference showdown

Iowa and Penn State don’t play each other for another 3 weeks, but the anticipation is already building. The Hawkeyes announced the game at Kinnick Stadium has sold out — meaning 70,000 or so fans are expected to be in attendance. Game time for that matchup hasn’t even been set yet.
The Spun

Report: Nebraska’s Sellout Streak Will Live On This Week

Last week’s contest against Illinois was supposed to be a fresh start for the Nebraska football program and head coach Scott Frost. Unfortunately, the same old mistakes popped up yet again. The Huskers dropped their season opener against the Fighting Illini by a final score of 30-22. Following the game,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy