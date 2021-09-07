The standard sellout number of 65K+ was noted in the stats.

Opening weekend clearly did not go the Vikings’ way as they fell 27-24 to Bengals. It was a rough performance all around with mishaps in every facet of the game. They were never able to establish any sort of presence in the running game, and that is a big takeaway from this loss, especially against a Bengals team that allowed over five yards per carry in 2020. Dalvin Cook finished the game with just 20 carries for 61 yards, averaging a mere three yards per carry. Here are the numbers behind what caused this performance.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO