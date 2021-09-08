CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson S Zanders out for season with shoulder injury

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered in loss to Georgia last week. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Zanders needs surgery and won’t be able to return until next year. Swinney says Zanders will use this as a redshirt season and return next fall. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Shelby, North Carolina, started 10 of 12 games last season. The Tigers will also be without their other injured starting safety Nolan Turner when they face South Carolina State on Saturday.

www.wrdw.com

