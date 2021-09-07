Annus Mirabilis Papers: When a Director Makes Two Films in a Year

"Cinema has the most mass reach, compared to the other arts." Kino Lorber has revealed the first official trailer for a new cinema history documentary film called The Village Detective: a song cycle, which just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. Arriving in a few art house theaters in a few weeks. This is the latest work from the filmmaker behind the outstanding doc Dawson City: Frozen Time, also based around a similar concept of finding old film reels and putting them together to tell a story. In Bill Morrison's new film The Village Detective, a Soviet film from 1969 is found in an Icelandic fisherman's net, and the filmography of its leading actor offers a portal into a history that has endured on celluloid. It turns out the film is just an incomplete print of a popular comedy starring beloved Russian actor Mihail Žarov. Morrison explores this idea and the context within cinema. It looks like another must watch for cinephiles.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO