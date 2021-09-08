CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll. Georgia received the other four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth.

