South Carolina tailback Harris returns after back surgery

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina tailback Kevin Harris is finally healthy and prepared for his follow up season after gaining 1,138 yards a year ago. Harris led the Southeastern Conference with 113 yards a game. He also had 15 touchdowns, trailing only Alabama’s Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide star played in 13 contests to Harris’ 10 as Alabama won the SEC title game and the national championship. Harris missed spring and summer camps after back surgery.

