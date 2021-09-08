CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Sims’ status uncertain as Georgia Tech tries to regroup

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A stunning season-opening loss to Northern Illinois has third-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins forced to defend the state of his rebuilding process. Collins is 6-16 in his third season in Atlanta. Now Collins has a new injury concern at quarterback. Jeff Sims suffered an apparent left arm injury in the 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois. His arm was in a sling as he watched the second half. Saturday’s visit from FCS state rival Kennesaw State was expected to generate momentum for Georgia Tech’s ACC opener at No. 6 Clemson on Sept. 18.

