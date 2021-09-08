CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Surprise Move, Britney Spears’ Father Asks Court To End Her Conservatorship Entirely

Jamie Spears has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end his daughter Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months. In an unexpected development, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer’s personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should “now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

