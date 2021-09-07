CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Lake Michigan swim danger through Wednesday evening

By Tribune Staff
 6 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties. It remains in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.

Grand Haven's south pier was closed Tuesday due to high winds and waves.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

Southwest winds up to 30 mph Tuesday evening will make swimming near south piers particularly dangerous.

On Wednesday, the winds will be northwest up to 30 mph, making the north piers more dangerous.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.

