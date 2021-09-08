Light Pole Snaps, Comes Down Onto Roadway On DuSable Lake Shore Drive At Chicago Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a mess on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night, as a light pole snapped and came crashing down onto the roadway.

The fallen overhead light pole shut down one lane of traffic on the Drive at Chicago Avenue.

No one was hurt.

The CBS 2 Investigators have spent years digging into faulty light poles that get rusted out and end up falling over. Recently, the city promised a fix , and is vowing to get rid of dangerous light poles.