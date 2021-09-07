CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust God’s Love, Mercy, Faithfulness

By Rev. Ella Samuels
 6 days ago

The author of Lamentations is recorded as Jeremiah, the weeping Prophet. As He writes, he’s feeling deep sorrow. He has been through an intense trial. He’s weary and worn, and feels as though he’s about to lose all hope. He begins the 3rd chapter of Lamentations with, “I am the man who has seen affliction by the rod of the LORD’s wrath.” (NIV) One commentary said: “He speaks, probably, with a particular regard to the ill treatment he Has experienced as a Prophet. Whatever the reason, He’s feeling weary, worn, and hopeless.

