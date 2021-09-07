Forty years ago, “run Herschel run” was one of the most popular refrains echoing across our state. Of course, that is when Herschel Walker was running roughshod over opponents as a Georgia Bulldog. That rallying cry takes on a whole new meaning now that Herschel has apparently decided to run for the US Senate. His named was raised as a candidate by Donald Trump but Herschel played coy until August 24 when he officially set the wheels in motion to qualify for the Republican Primary on May 24, 2022. My question is, “why Herschel why?”