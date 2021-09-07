Escape Reality with RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Alive”

A headline debut at Red Rocks marks a huge milestone in any artist’s career and Said the Sky brought an unforgettable performance. Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado has served as one of the most coveted venues in the country, if not the world. With world-renowned acts taking the stage since 1941 it is undoubtedly every artist’s dream to headline at a venue as iconic as this one. Since the rise of electronic music, artists in a range of genres have made their mark on the stage within the hypnotic rock formations including the likes of Kaytranada, Rezz, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, and ZHU, among others – many of whom have played since the venue reopened. And on Saturday, September 4, Said the Sky finally got his chance to headline the venue.

