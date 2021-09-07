CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escape Reality with RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Alive”

By Brooke Nelson
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch a breath of fresh air with RÜFÜS DU SOL’s “Alive” and its new liberating short film created with Unreal Engine. Since the announcement of their tour dates this year, ears were eager to know what melodic beauty RÜFÜS DU SOL would have in store for them. Little did they know that their eyes would be in for a treat as well. The second release off of the upcoming album, “Next To Me” captivated viewers with its beautiful A.I.-generated landscapes morphing into one another. Leaving fans eagerly anticipating what creative escape they might experience visually for their track “Alive.”

