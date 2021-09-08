Allegany-Limestone defeats Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton in the pool
MAYVILLE — Double individual wins by Brooke and Paige Pecorella and Lauryn Ball highlighted Allegany-Limestone’s 103-68 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association swimming & diving victory over Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton. Brooke Pecorella claimed the 200-yard individual medley (2:57.82) and the 500 freestyle (6:52.92), Paige Pecorella captured the 100 freestyle (1:06.70) and the 100 backstroke...www.observertoday.com
Comments / 0