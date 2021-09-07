County reports 153 new COVID cases over long weekend
The county Health Department recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19. The statistics are from information collected Friday through Monday. Of the new cases, 52 involve people living in the Jamestown zip code; 22 were in Fredonia; 17 in Dunkirk; six in Westfield; four each in Bemus Point, Portland and Stockton; three each in Silver Creek, Cassadaga, Cherry Creek, Gerry, Ripley and Sinclairville; two each in Forestville, Brocton, Frewsburg, Kennedy and Sherman; and one each in Ashville, Celoron, Chautauqua, Clymer, Falconer and Panama.www.observertoday.com
