MURRAY — Murray High Head Girls Soccer Coach Shauna Traylor is absolutely not an advocate about so-called “moral victories.”. However, as she discussed her team’s 2-0 loss to defending Region 1 champion and 2nd District foe Marshall County Tuesday evening at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, she could not help but be proud of her team’s effort. Just weeks removed from a 5-0 loss at Draffenville against this same team, she had just watched the Lady Tigers give their all, and, unlike the last meeting, scare the defending champs a few times with some very close misses on scoring chances.

MURRAY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO