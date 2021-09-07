CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana cancels two October 2021 flights

By FROM STAFF REPORT
infortwayne.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two fall flights planned for Oct. 6 and Oct. 27. The organization released a statement Tuesday, stating, "After lengthy review and thorough consideration, the board of directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has made the difficult decision to cancel the Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2021 due to unforeseen logistical issues and continuing changing COVID protocols that preclude them from flying this fall. The board of directors did not see any opportunity to safely operate flights with the current (and predicted) continuing increases in infections, hospitalizations, etc."

www.infortwayne.com

The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
