Honor Flight Northeast Indiana cancels two October 2021 flights

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two fall flights planned for Oct. 6 and Oct. 27. The organization released a statement Tuesday, stating, "After lengthy review and thorough consideration, the board of directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has made the difficult decision to cancel the Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2021 due to unforeseen logistical issues and continuing changing COVID protocols that preclude them from flying this fall. The board of directors did not see any opportunity to safely operate flights with the current (and predicted) continuing increases in infections, hospitalizations, etc."