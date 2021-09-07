CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Students help prepare Weber County 9/11 memorial opening

By Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — As the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, approaches, a landmark exhibit of the events on that day is getting ready to open in Utah. “Weber Remembers,” sponsored by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, aims to give visitors an immersive experience of what happened 20 years ago. The exhibit will be located at the Weber County Fairgrounds. It opens Wednesday evening with a reception for the governor and other VIPs, and opens to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

