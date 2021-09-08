Cole hurt, surging Blue Jays power past skidding Yanks 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees 5-1 after New York ace Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury. Cole was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead. Cole permitted three runs, two earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Semien extended his career high with his 38th homer and seventh against the Yankees this year when he connected off Albert Abreu in the fifth for a 4-1 lead. It was the sixth homer in six games for Semien.