Report: Seahawks adding Tanner Muse

Throughout much of the offseason, fans of the Seattle Seahawks were anxiously awaiting the moment when the team would announce the return of linebacker K.J. Wright. The calls for the return became louder after Ben Burr-Kirven was lost for the season with a knee injury during the preseason. Then, unfortunately for Seattle fans, when the announcement of Wright’s signing was finally made, it was made not by the Seahawks, but by the Las Vegas Raiders who were in the market for new linebackers after switching defenses this offseason.