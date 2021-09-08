Gonzaga coach Mark Few apologizes for driving after drinking

Gonzaga coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Few issued a statement late Tuesday apologizing. "I believe as a leader and role model, I am expecting to be the best example," Few said. "The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment.