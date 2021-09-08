Power clubs Lexington 16-8, keeps pace with High Point

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia Power exploded for 16 runs and 14 hits in doubling up the Lexington Legends 16-8 Tuesday night. Eight different Power players had hits and drove in at least one run, and all 10 batters scored at least one run. With the victory, West Virginia (18-12) remains one game behind first place High Point (19-11) in the second-half Atlantic League South Division standings. The Rockers defeated Gastonia 10-6 Tuesday night.