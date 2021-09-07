Wisconsin drops in AP Top 25

Wisconsin’s 16-10 loss to Penn State last Saturday didn’t cause it to drop too far in the first regular season release of the Associated Press Top 25. The Badgers moved down six spots to No. 18 when the poll was released Tuesday. Their opponent last week, the Nittany Lions, jumped eight spots to No. 11. A total of four Big Ten teams made the poll. Ohio State was the highest at No. 3, followed by Iowa at No. 10 and then Penn State and Wisconsin.