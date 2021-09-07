CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin drops in AP Top 25

By Zach Heilprin
madcitysportszone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s 16-10 loss to Penn State last Saturday didn’t cause it to drop too far in the first regular season release of the Associated Press Top 25. The Badgers moved down six spots to No. 18 when the poll was released Tuesday. Their opponent last week, the Nittany Lions, jumped eight spots to No. 11. A total of four Big Ten teams made the poll. Ohio State was the highest at No. 3, followed by Iowa at No. 10 and then Penn State and Wisconsin.

www.madcitysportszone.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ohio State#American Football#Ap#Penn State#Badgers#The Nittany Lions#Hawkeyes#Notre Dame#Irish

Comments / 0

Community Policy