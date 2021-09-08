School district approves paid COVID emergency days for staff
PADUCAH — Remote learning and COVID-19 emergency days for staff are just two items approved at a special called board meeting for Paducah Public Schools. Superintendent Donald Shively proposed the tax rate for the upcoming year stay the same. The tax rate will stay at 86.4 cents on real property and personal property. There's more to spend because of new properties and a more efficient tax collection process.www.wpsdlocal6.com
