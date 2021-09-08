CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Gelsinger Predicts Chips to Account for Over 20% of Premium Vehicle BOM by 2030

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts the "digitization of everything" will push the share of semiconductors in the total new premium vehicle BOM to more than 20% by 2030. During his first in-person keynote since taking the helm of Intel in February, CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that semiconductors will account for more than 20% of the total premium vehicle bill of materials (BOM) by 2030. That represents a staggering 5x growth rate over 2019’s 4% figure. This comes amid increasing demand for semiconductors generally.

#Intel Corp#Bom#Autonomous Vehicles#Infrastructure#Premium Vehicle Bom#Intel Investment#The European Union#Garage#Av#German#Ieee 2846
