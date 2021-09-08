Intel’s Gelsinger Predicts Chips to Account for Over 20% of Premium Vehicle BOM by 2030
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts the "digitization of everything" will push the share of semiconductors in the total new premium vehicle BOM to more than 20% by 2030. During his first in-person keynote since taking the helm of Intel in February, CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that semiconductors will account for more than 20% of the total premium vehicle bill of materials (BOM) by 2030. That represents a staggering 5x growth rate over 2019’s 4% figure. This comes amid increasing demand for semiconductors generally.www.eetasia.com
