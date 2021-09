Schools may have “prioritised” getting food to poorer children in the early stages of the Covid pandemic over making sure all children had access to education, according to England’s chief schools inspector.Amanda Spielman from Ofsted said attention went “very rapidly” to the most disadvantaged students when many pupils stopped going into school. During the first lockdown, a YouGov poll estimated more than two million children were experiencing increased food insecurity.Ms Spielman said on Tuesday the attention given to children with greatest difficulties amid the pandemic was “admirable” but meant some schools “didn’t have the capacity left” to ensure all pupils...

EDUCATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO