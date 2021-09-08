CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lauer rewards Counsell's confidence in gem

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Daniel Vogelbach stood in the on-deck circle, Brent Suter threw in the bullpen and it looked like Eric Lauer’s night was done. Lauer was pitching a two-hit shutout, but the Brewers had a chance to add to their three-run lead with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday. Vogelbach was two days removed from hitting a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam. Suter was no stranger to pitching in the seventh inning with a lead.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#American Family Field#Cardinals#Giants#Reds Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy