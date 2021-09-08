Lauer rewards Counsell's confidence in gem

MILWAUKEE -- Daniel Vogelbach stood in the on-deck circle, Brent Suter threw in the bullpen and it looked like Eric Lauer’s night was done. Lauer was pitching a two-hit shutout, but the Brewers had a chance to add to their three-run lead with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday. Vogelbach was two days removed from hitting a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam. Suter was no stranger to pitching in the seventh inning with a lead.