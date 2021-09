More than two dozen WPIAL football teams are off to 2-0 starts, but the most exciting could belong to Shaler Area. The Titans hadn’t started 2-0 since 2009, when coach Neil Gordon still was walking the team’s sideline. In the 11 years since, the program has had one winning season and six winless campaigns. They also have hired three head coaches in that span, but fourth-year coach Jim Ryan has them headed in the right direction this fall.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO