Considering how little would remain after an apocalyptic event, it’s a scenario that continues to be explored thoroughly. Creators have examined so many different aspects of what one might experience in such a world and Encased is focused on exploring that. Dark Crystal Games has come up with an interesting take in that the world seems to be at peace due to a shared curiosity surrounding a mysterious dome. Simply called the Dome, you play one of many people sent into this contained wasteland in hopes of uncovering its secrets and anything that might benefit humanity. Should you choose to go into this post-apocalyptic bubble, be prepared for the challenges that follow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO