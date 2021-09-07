CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Move Your Characters Separately in Encased

By Chris McMullen
Cover picture for the articleWant to know how to unlink your NPCs in Encased, so you can move them around each area individually? Here’s what to do. Encased is a lot of fun to play but, for quite a while, we were annoyed that we couldn’t set up an ambush. Even if we clicked on each of our characters, they’d always follow us about. We knew where our enemies were and we wanted to lead them into sniping range but our second character kept just tagging along.

