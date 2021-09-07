How to Move Your Characters Separately in Encased

Role-playing games attune with me easily. I’m always in awe of the worlds created and the characters that encapsulate these lands. I love the Wastelands, the mountains of Skyrim, and even the most recent exploration of Revachol. These games showcase worlds to dwell into, new threats to fight, and most importantly new stories to wrap my head around. Encased, the Sci-Fi RPG from the studio Dark Crystal Games is taking that same path and bringing me joy, by producing a new RPG that I feel will be a classic for this generation. If you are into Fallout 1 & 2 and want to mash it up with something along the lines of Wasteland 2 and Wasteland 3, then this is the perfect game for you.

