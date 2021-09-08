CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stroller | Your Bearcat loves wearing white after Labor Day

Cover picture for the articleHolidays have rules. For Memorial Day, one must get drunk on a pontoon boat because somehow that honors our troops who have died in battle — side note but the people posting about how Memorial Day is “more than just a day” on Facebook are normally the drunkest on that day. In the case of Halloween, you must be emotionally scarred by your neighbor answering the door in nothing but stained underwear — maybe that one only applies to me.

